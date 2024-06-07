What’s today’s special? It’s SignalFlare.ai, the decision intelligence platform for chain restaurants and newly crowned 2024 Snowflake Startup Challenge winner!

SignalFlare.ai seeks to help restaurant chains manage their pricing and profit without alienating customers. Driven by algorithms developed by CEO and company founder Michael Lukianoff, SignalFlare offers machine learning (ML) models that prepare price and promotion by place, product, people and period.

“Restaurants is a really narrow-margin business,” Lukianoff said. “When you see these outrageous prices, oftentimes they’re just bad decisions.

“When we deliver this product to these restaurants, [it’s] actually helping to keep their doors open,” he continued. “By being powered by Snowflake and being able to integrate all the new innovations here, we’re bringing this to a whole new set of restaurants who haven’t been able to make these decisions and be empowered.”