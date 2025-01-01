Use Case
SNOWFLAKE USE CASE
Improve Supply Chain Performance
Enable seamless data sharing and collaboration with partners for downstream and upstream visibility across the entire supply chain, seamlessly integrating your own data with data from third-party partners and from Snowflake Marketplace.
Enable Cross-Cloud Data Sharing & Collaboration
Enhance supply chain visibility through collaboration with data and application with key partners, improving capacity and inventory planning with seamless and secure cross-cloud data sharing.
Reduce Supply Chain Disruptions
Reduce risk with access to third party data to stay in front of supply chain impacts from commodity costs, geopolitical unrest, and shifts in supply and demand.
Enable Better-Informed Decisions
Enrich demand forecasts with consumer insights and global and local economic statistics with access to secure, governed third-party data sets.
Snowflake has given us the transparency we needed across our supply chain and factory floors to manage issues around suppliers and inflation and make the data-driven decisions needed to grow our business in spite of these macroeconomic headwinds.
Sheila Jordan
More to Explore
Snowflake Partners
Access industry-leading Powered by Snowflake solutions that address your fraud detection, KYC and AML screening needs.
Snowflake Marketplace
Find and test alternative data, including demographic, consumer, and KYC or AML data, on Snowflake Marketplace.
Snowflake Solutions
See how Snowflake can support the investment analytics and quant research use case with the Solution Center.
Solutions Partners
Related Use Cases
Use Case
Unlock Advanced Analytics with ERP data in the Cloud
Use Case