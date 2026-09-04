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Snowflake JDBC Driver auto-configuration account validation permits credential redirection

Publication date: 2026-09-04

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-85528

CVE ID Summary

  • Improper validation of the auto-configuration account identifier let a credential-bearing login request be redirected to an attacker-selected HTTPS endpoint and replayed.

CWE ID

  • CWE-20: Improper Input Validation

  • CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery

Affected Versions

  • 4.2.0 < 4.3.4

Patched Versions

  • 4.3.4 (including snowflake-jdbc-fips and snowflake-jdbc-thin)

Description

  • Improper input validation of the auto-configuration account identifier in Snowflake JDBC Driver versions 4.2.0 through 4.3.3 allowed a credential-bearing login request to be redirected to an attacker-selected HTTPS endpoint. An attacker able to control the account value could cause the driver to transmit a reusable login credential to a host of their choosing and replay it to obtain the privileges granted to that credential. Successful exploitation requires an application using jdbc:snowflake:auto with a connections.toml section that omits an explicit host and a lower-trust principal able to set the account value; ordinary JDBC URLs are unaffected. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 4.3.4, including the snowflake-jdbc-fips and snowflake-jdbc-thin.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake JDBC Driver version 4.3.4 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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