Path Traversal and HTTP Parameter Pollution in Snowflake Python API (snowflake.core) Allow Confused-Deputy Privilege Escalation

CVE ID
CVE-2026-19594
CVE ID Summary
Unencoded .. path segments and unencoded &/#/= query characters allow an attacker to redirect REST requests or override operation constraints under a downstream application's privileged session.
CWE ID
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory
CWE-141: Improper Neutralization of Parameter/Argument Delimiters
Affected Versions
< 1.13.0
Patched Versions
1.13.0
Description
Insufficient input sanitization in Snowflake Python API (snowflake.core) versions prior to 1.13.0 allowed confused-deputy privilege escalation through two related weaknesses: path traversal (CWE-22) via unencoded .. identifier path segments, and HTTP parameter pollution (CWE-141) via unencoded &/#/= characters in query string values. An attacker with access to a downstream application built on snowflake.core could exploit the path traversal by supplying .. as an object name, causing snowflake.core to issue REST requests against a parent resource, or exploit the parameter pollution by injecting &/#/= into a free-form name field to override constraints on swap, clone, or rename operations — all executed under the application's privileged session. Successful exploitation requires the attacker to control an identifier or object-name string in an application built on snowflake.core that passes it to snowflake.core under a higher-privileged Snowflake session (e.g., an EXECUTE AS OWNER stored procedure, Streamlit app, or Native App). Snowflake fixed the issue in version 1.13.0, which also addresses several additional security findings.
Resolution
Upgrade to Snowflake Python API (snowflake.core) version 1.13.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.