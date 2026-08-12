Path Traversal and HTTP Parameter Pollution in Snowflake Python API (snowflake.core) Allow Confused-Deputy Privilege Escalation

Insufficient input sanitization in Snowflake Python API (snowflake.core) versions prior to 1.13.0 allowed confused-deputy privilege escalation through two related weaknesses: path traversal (CWE-22) via unencoded .. identifier path segments, and HTTP parameter pollution (CWE-141) via unencoded &/#/= characters in query string values. An attacker with access to a downstream application built on snowflake.core could exploit the path traversal by supplying .. as an object name, causing snowflake.core to issue REST requests against a parent resource, or exploit the parameter pollution by injecting &/#/= into a free-form name field to override constraints on swap, clone, or rename operations — all executed under the application's privileged session. Successful exploitation requires the attacker to control an identifier or object-name string in an application built on snowflake.core that passes it to snowflake.core under a higher-privileged Snowflake session (e.g., an EXECUTE AS OWNER stored procedure, Streamlit app, or Native App). Snowflake fixed the issue in version 1.13.0, which also addresses several additional security findings.