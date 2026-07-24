CVE ID
CVE-2026-16870
CVE ID Summary
A stack-based buffer overflow and out-of-bounds write in the file download path could allow remote code execution, and improper connection parameter validation could redirect credentials to an attacker-controlled endpoint.
CWE ID
CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow
CWE-787: Out-of-bounds Write
CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery
Affected Versions
Snowflake libsnowflakeclient 0 < 2.9.2
Snowflake PHP PDO Driver 0 < 4.1.0
Snowflake ODBC Driver 2.16.3 < 3.19.0
Patched Versions
Snowflake libsnowflakeclient 2.9.2
Snowflake PHP PDO Driver 4.1.0
Snowflake ODBC Driver 3.19.0
Description
Multiple security vulnerabilities in Snowflake libsnowflakeclient versions prior to 2.9.2 could allow remote code execution and credential exfiltration. A stack-based buffer overflow in the file download path could allow remote code execution on a victim host. An attacker could exploit this by uploading a file with a crafted encryption metadata field to a shared internal stage that a victim process later downloads, and impact would be limited to deployments where principals with different privilege levels share the same internal stage. A related out-of-bounds write in the same download path could allow memory corruption with attacker-controlled write primitives. An attacker may exploit this through a crafted initialization vector metadata field on a shared stage, and impact would be limited by the same stage-write precondition. Improper validation of connection parameters could allow an attacker-controlled input to redirect outbound authentication requests — including credentials and tokens — to an attacker-controlled endpoint. Impact is limited to embedding deployments where a lower-privileged principal can influence connection configuration while higher-privileged service credentials are in use. Snowflake fixed the issue in libsnowflakeclient version 2.9.2. The Snowflake PHP PDO Driver and Snowflake ODBC Driver embed the affected library; fixes are available in versions 4.1.0 and 3.19.0 respectively.
Resolution
Upgrade to Snowflake libsnowflakeclient version 2.9.2 or later, or Snowflake PHP PDO Driver 4.1.0 or Snowflake ODBC Driver 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.