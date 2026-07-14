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Input Validation Vulnerabilities in Snowflake Spark Connector

Publication date: 2026-07-14

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-15183

CVE ID Summary

  • Multiple input validation flaws allow exfiltration of OAuth client credentials, arbitrary SQL execution under the connector's Snowflake role, and redirection of COPY operations to attacker-controlled storage.

CWE ID

  • CWE-89: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command

  • CWE-441: Unintended Proxy or Intermediary

  • CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery

Affected Versions

  • <3.2.1

Patched Versions

  • 3.2.1

Description

  • Multiple input validation vulnerabilities in the Snowflake Spark Connector (spark-snowflake) versions prior to 3.2.1 can allow attackers to exfiltrate OAuth client credentials, execute arbitrary SQL with the connector's Snowflake role, or redirect COPY operations to attacker-controlled storage. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by supplying a crafted OAuth token request URL, placing malicious files in an ingestion pipeline, injecting SQL via staging options in a shared Spark environment, or issuing runtime SET commands in a shared Spark-SQL session to inject arbitrary SQL into the SnowflakeFallbackCatalog's option map, which executes under the cluster admin's JDBC credentials. Successful exploitation may result in credential theft, unauthorized access to Snowflake account data, or privilege escalation within connected infrastructure. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.2.1.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake Spark Connector (spark-snowflake) version 3.2.1 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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