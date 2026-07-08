SQL Injection in Snowflake Snowpark Python SDK

SQL injection vulnerabilities in the Snowflake Snowpark Python SDK (snowpark-python) versions prior to 1.53.0 could allow authenticated low-privilege users to execute SQL beyond their authorization scope. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by embedding SQL payloads in source database column names to escalate privileges via the DataFrameReader.dbapi() API, by supplying a specially crafted location parameter to DataFrameWriter write methods to redirect a COPY INTO to an arbitrary source query, or by including a backslash-single-quote sequence in an export path to defeat the normalize_path() sanitizer and inject SQL via DataFrame.to_csv(). Successful exploitation may result in source database compromise, unauthorized cross-tenant data exfiltration, or unauthorized read of Snowflake account data. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 1.53.0.