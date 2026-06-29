Snowflake CLI SQL Injection Through Improper Neutralization of Parameters in Secret Creation and SPCS Service Log Commands

CVE ID
CVE-2026-13752
CVE ID Summary
Crafted values reaching unsanitized parameters in secret creation and SPCS service log command paths allow unintended SQL execution in the user's session.
CWE ID
CWE-89: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command
CPEs
cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*
Affected Versions
1.1.0 to 3.18.0
Patched Versions
3.19.0
Description
Improper neutralization of parameters in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19 allowed unintended SQL execution. An attacker could exploit this by supplying crafted values to vulnerable command paths, causing Snowflake CLI to execute unintended SQL in the context of the user's Snowflake session. Successful exploitation required crafted values to reach vulnerable parameters, including through socially engineered input, malicious repository configuration, or compromised automation feeding external values into the CLI, and impact is limited by the privileges assigned to the active session. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.
Resolution
Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.