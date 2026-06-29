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Snowflake CLI Server-Side Request Forgery via Arbitrary URL Fetch in !source/!load

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13751

CVE ID Summary

  • The SQL statement reader's !source/!load directives could fetch arbitrary remote URLs, enabling SSRF to internal network locations and execution of remotely retrieved SQL.

CWE ID

  • CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery

  • CWE-829: Inclusion of Functionality from Untrusted Control Sphere

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 3.6.0 to 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Improper handling of untrusted remote references in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19 allowed server-side request forgery. The SQL statement reader's !source/!load directives could reference remote URLs that were retrieved at runtime without sufficient restriction on the request destination. By supplying crafted SQL content processed through a vulnerable command path, an attacker could cause the victim's environment to issue unintended outbound requests to internal or otherwise non-public network locations, and could cause remote SQL content to be retrieved and executed in the context of the victim user's session. Successful exploitation requires the victim to process attacker-controlled content through a vulnerable command path and is limited by the privileges available to that session and environment. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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