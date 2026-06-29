Snowflake CLI Server-Side Request Forgery via Arbitrary URL Fetch in !source/!load

CVE ID
CVE-2026-13751
CVE ID Summary
The SQL statement reader's !source/!load directives could fetch arbitrary remote URLs, enabling SSRF to internal network locations and execution of remotely retrieved SQL.
CWE ID
CWE-918: Server-Side Request Forgery
CWE-829: Inclusion of Functionality from Untrusted Control Sphere
CPEs
cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*
Affected Versions
3.6.0 to 3.18.0
Patched Versions
3.19.0
Description
Improper handling of untrusted remote references in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19 allowed server-side request forgery. The SQL statement reader's !source/!load directives could reference remote URLs that were retrieved at runtime without sufficient restriction on the request destination. By supplying crafted SQL content processed through a vulnerable command path, an attacker could cause the victim's environment to issue unintended outbound requests to internal or otherwise non-public network locations, and could cause remote SQL content to be retrieved and executed in the context of the victim user's session. Successful exploitation requires the victim to process attacker-controlled content through a vulnerable command path and is limited by the privileges available to that session and environment. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.
Resolution
Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.