Snowflake CLI Server-Side Request Forgery via Arbitrary URL Fetch in !source/!load

Improper handling of untrusted remote references in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19 allowed server-side request forgery. The SQL statement reader's !source/!load directives could reference remote URLs that were retrieved at runtime without sufficient restriction on the request destination. By supplying crafted SQL content processed through a vulnerable command path, an attacker could cause the victim's environment to issue unintended outbound requests to internal or otherwise non-public network locations, and could cause remote SQL content to be retrieved and executed in the context of the victim user's session. Successful exploitation requires the victim to process attacker-controlled content through a vulnerable command path and is limited by the privileges available to that session and environment. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.