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Snowflake CLI Sensitive Credential Exposure Through Debug Logging

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13750

CVE ID Summary

  • Plaintext credentials such as passwords, tokens, or private key material were written to persistent local debug logs.

CWE ID

  • CWE-532: Insertion of Sensitive Information into Log File

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 3.0.0 to before 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Insertion of sensitive information into log files in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19 allowed plaintext credentials to be written to persistent local debug logs. An attacker could exploit this by obtaining read access to the affected user's local log files, causing credentials such as passwords, tokens, or private key material to be exposed without additional application-level safeguards. Successful exploitation requires credentials to be present in the affected connection context and the resulting logs to be accessible from the local environment. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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