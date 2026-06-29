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Snowflake CLI Arbitrary Code Execution via Snowpark Annotation Processor Template Injection

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13749

CVE ID Summary

  • Template injection in the Snowpark annotation processor callback template allows arbitrary local code execution during application bundling or deployment.

CWE ID

  • CWE-94: Improper Control of Generation of Code

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 2.4.0 to 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Improper neutralization in the Snowpark annotation processor callback template in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed arbitrary code execution during application bundling or deployment. An attacker could exploit this by supplying crafted project content that is interpolated into generated Python code, causing Snowflake CLI to execute attacker-controlled code in the local context of the user running the CLI. Successful exploitation requires the victim to run the relevant bundling or deployment workflow against attacker-controlled project content, and any resulting code runs with the privileges of that local execution context. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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