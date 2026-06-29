Snowflake CLI Arbitrary Code Execution via Snowpark Annotation Processor Template Injection

Improper neutralization in the Snowpark annotation processor callback template in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed arbitrary code execution during application bundling or deployment. An attacker could exploit this by supplying crafted project content that is interpolated into generated Python code, causing Snowflake CLI to execute attacker-controlled code in the local context of the user running the CLI. Successful exploitation requires the victim to run the relevant bundling or deployment workflow against attacker-controlled project content, and any resulting code runs with the privileges of that local execution context. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.