Snowflake CLI Arbitrary Local File Read and Exfiltration Through Improper File Path Restriction

CVE ID
CVE-2026-13748
CVE ID Summary
Crafted project or repository content can reference files outside the project boundary, causing the CLI to read local files and transmit them to Snowflake services.
CWE ID
CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory
CWE-61: UNIX Symbolic Link Following
CWE-73: External Control of File Name or Path
CPEs
cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*
Affected Versions
0.2.2 to before 3.18.0
Patched Versions
3.19.0
Description
Improper restriction of file path resolution in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed arbitrary local file content to be read and transmitted to Snowflake services. An attacker could exploit this by supplying crafted repository or project content that referenced files outside the intended project boundary, causing Snowflake CLI to read local files and upload or embed their contents during deployment or SQL template processing. Successful exploitation required the victim to process attacker-controlled project content, and retrieval of exfiltrated data depended on access to the victim's Snowflake account artifacts such as query history or uploaded stage content. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.
Resolution
Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.