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Snowflake CLI Arbitrary Local File Read and Exfiltration Through Improper File Path Restriction

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13748

CVE ID Summary

  • Crafted project or repository content can reference files outside the project boundary, causing the CLI to read local files and transmit them to Snowflake services.

CWE ID

  • CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory

  • CWE-61: UNIX Symbolic Link Following

  • CWE-73: External Control of File Name or Path

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 0.2.2 to before 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Improper restriction of file path resolution in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed arbitrary local file content to be read and transmitted to Snowflake services. An attacker could exploit this by supplying crafted repository or project content that referenced files outside the intended project boundary, causing Snowflake CLI to read local files and upload or embed their contents during deployment or SQL template processing. Successful exploitation required the victim to process attacker-controlled project content, and retrieval of exfiltrated data depended on access to the victim's Snowflake account artifacts such as query history or uploaded stage content. Snowflake fixed the issue in version 3.19.0.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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