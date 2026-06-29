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Snowflake CLI SQL Injection Through Improper Neutralization of Local CLI Parameters

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13746

CVE ID Summary

  • Crafted values passed to vulnerable Cortex SQL or object listing command paths allow unintended SQL execution, constrained to self-injection.

CWE ID

  • CWE-89: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 2.0.0 to 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Improper neutralization of local CLI parameters in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed unintended SQL execution. A user could trigger this issue by supplying crafted values to vulnerable Cortex SQL or object listing command paths, causing Snowflake CLI to execute unintended SQL in the context of that user's Snowflake session. Successful exploitation is constrained to self-injection because the vulnerable parameters were supplied directly through local CLI arguments rather than through project files, repositories, or other external input sources, and impact is limited to the privileges already available to the current session. The fix is available in Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0, and users must manually upgrade.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

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