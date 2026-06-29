Skip to content

Expedition. Free, virtual, Nov 3–6.

Technical tracks for practitioners, outcomes for leaders.

Register now
Security hub
Overview
Security Bulletins
Compliance Center
trust center
All bulletins

Snowflake CLI SQL Injection Through Improper Neutralization of User-Controlled Input

Publication date: 2026-06-29

CVE ID

  • CVE-2026-13744

CVE ID Summary

  • SQL injection in Snowflake CLI via attacker-controlled repository, project, manifest, or specification content, executing unintended SQL in the victim's Snowflake session.

CWE ID

  • CWE-89: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command

CPEs

  • cpe:2.3:a:snowflake:snowflake_cli:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:*

Affected Versions

  • 1.2.2 to 3.18.0

Patched Versions

  • 3.19.0

Description

  • Improper neutralization of attacker-controlled content in Snowflake CLI versions prior to 3.19.0 allowed unintended SQL execution. By supplying crafted repository content, project configuration, manifest data, or specification input, an attacker could cause Snowflake CLI to execute unintended SQL in the context of the victim user's Snowflake session. Successful exploitation requires the victim to process attacker-controlled content through a vulnerable command path and is limited by the privileges assigned to that session. The fix is available in Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0. Users must manually upgrade.

Resolution

  • Upgrade to Snowflake CLI version 3.19.0 or later. Users must manually upgrade.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo