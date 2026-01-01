ZIFO TECHNOLOGIES Inc

Zifo is a 2300 strong global specialist scientific informatics service provider. We work across research, development, manufacturing and clinical domains with expertise in over 90 partner technologies. We serve customers from Pharma/Biotech/CRO, Industrial Chemicals and Oil&Gas, to Consumer Goods and Food & Drink. Our services cover R7D Informatics, Manufacturing QC, Clinical Biometrics, Genome Informatics, Compliance and Regulatory, Digital Solutions and Business Consulting.