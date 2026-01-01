Zensar Technologies Limited, now known as Zensar Inc, is a global digital solutions and technology services company founded in 1991. The company is headquartered in Pune, India, and has a significant presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Zensar Inc operates in the Information Technology sector, providing a range of services and solutions to clients across various industries. The company has a large workforce, with over 10,000 employees worldwide, making it a mid-sized to large-sized company in the industry.