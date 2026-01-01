ZEAL Corporation

Zeal becomes Snowflake's Premier Partner.

Digital transformation (DX) is one of the most important issues for Japanese companies, as it is directly linked to maintaining and strengthening Japan's international growth potential. In addition, as the major trend of carbon neutrality spreads around the world, companies are being forced to respond to the new normal, transform their businesses, and create new businesses, and the importance of digital technology is only increasing. On the other hand, the word "DX" has taken on a life of its own, and not many companies have been able to achieve essential business and management reform through digital technology.

Zeal will develop a comprehensive DX promotion business from data platform construction to DX human resource development, and will strongly support the realization of DX for Japanese companies.

We are expanding our track record as a Snowflake partner. Our strength is that we can propose, build, and support not only Snowflake construction, but also ETL to BI in a seamless manner.