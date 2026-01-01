World Wide Technologies, LLC

World Wide Technology (WWT), a $20B technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, offers a proven approach for organizations to evaluate, architect and implement multi-vendor solutions. Through the Advanced Technology Center, clients have hands-on access to capabilities across infrastructure, AI, security, cloud and more. WWT operates as a global systems integrator and supply-chain provider to large public and private organizations, with deep partnerships across the leading OEM and cloud ecosystems, and dedicated practices that help customers modernize their data and AI platforms on Snowflake and other strategic technologies.