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Woodmark Consulting GmbH

Headquarters: Germany
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As a Snowflake partner, Woodmark supports customers in establishing data platforms and implementing data use cases.

With 23 years experience in Data & Analytics Woodmark transforms on-premise DWHs to the Snowflake Data Cloud. We have great expertise in defining and implementing your data strategy and utilising the full power of the Snowflake platform, including AI use-cases. Woodmark Consulting AG is your partner at both, on a technical and functional level, for IT and Line of Business.

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