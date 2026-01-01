Wissen Technology Private Ltd

Wissen Technology is a global consulting and solutions company that brings unparalleled domain expertise in Banking and Finance, Telecom and Startups. Wissen Technology is a part of Wissen Group and was established in the year 2015. Wissen has offices in US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico, and Canada, with best-in-class infrastructure and development facilities. Wissen has successfully delivered projects worth $1 Billion for more than 25 of the Fortune 500 companies. The Wissen Group overall includes more than 4000 highly skilled professionals. Wissen Technology offers an array of services including Application Development, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Big Data & Analytics, Visualization & Business Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud, Mobility, Agile & DevOps, Quality Assurance & Test Automation.