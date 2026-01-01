Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companys IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business unit; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. In addition, the company provides a cloud services platform that offers enterprise crowdsourcing services. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Wipro is a managed services provider (MSP).