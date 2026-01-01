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West Monroe Partners

Headquarters: United States
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West Monroe Partners is a 100% employee owned business and technology consulting firm. Originally formed as a spin-off from Arthur Andersen's Business Consulting - Advanced Technology Practice, West Monroe Partners hand-selected seasoned professionals with strong values and vision as the core of their organization. West Monroe Partners' capabilities consist of an integrated suite of business and technology services to address the diverse needs of their clients. The business-driven, technology enabled solutions they deliver enable their clients to be more agile and effective in today's competitive marketplace. West Monroe Partners is a full service practice with a strong project management and relationship focus.

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