At Pelmorex Weather Source, we empower your company to assess the impact of weather, turning potential uncertainties into a valuable strategic advantage. With a team of 50 meteorologists and 100 data science and engineering experts, we have serviced over 250 clients globally over the last 35 years. We are also the home of some of the world's most trusted weather information brands such as The Weather Network, Meteo Media, El Tiempo and Clima.

With Pelmorex Weather Source, you get access to our industry leading weather data and insights, backed by years of R&D and innovation by our meteorology team, delivered by our committed team partnering with you to help you transform the uncertainty of weather into measurable insights for your unique business.

Weather has incredible potential to astound, with its power, speed and force. And we exist to spark that same feeling in your business. Check us out at pelmorex.com/pws.