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Vizify Analytics Limited

Headquarters: United Kingdom
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Vizify are a technology enabled data analytics consultancy who design and build solutions that turn data into insights.

Combining Consulting, Analytics and Technology skills, Vizify’s team of data experts have in depth knowledge across a range of data and analytics disciplines, allowing them to rapidly build end to end, automated solutions that tackle unique challenges faced by organisations.

Vizify leverage technology to accelerate the delivery of solutions, leading to rapid, consistent, high-quality delivery, increasing time to value for their customers.

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