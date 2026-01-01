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Virtusa Corporation

Headquarters: United States
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Virtusa is a leading worldwide provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services. We help accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 businesses in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and media.

Virtusa delivers targeted business outcomes through differentiated solutions by leveraging its proven platforming methodology, domain expertise and technology innovation. Virtusas operational excellence solutions allow businesses to improve business and operating efficiencies, and reduce costs using automation, effort compression and simplification. Virtusas digital transformation and innovation solutions empower companies to accelerate business growth by reimagining the consumer experience, and creating lasting value.

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