Viewnear - Partner

Viewnear is a nearshore Snowflake Premier and CoCo Preferred Partner that helps enterprises across the Americas build governed data and production AI on Snowflake, run by their own teams. We stand up a data practice that puts trusted data behind real decisions and an AI practice that ships use cases into production, building both alongside your team and handing over the keys so you can operate and extend the work without us. Delivery is nearshore from Monterrey, Mexico, in the U.S. central time zone with full workday overlap, by SnowPro-certified engineers with 15 years of enterprise data experience. We handle Snowflake migrations from Teradata, Oracle, and legacy warehouses, governed foundations with Horizon Catalog, Cortex analytics and AI agents, and two-way integration with the systems you already run such as SAP, Salesforce, and Workday, and as an Anthropic partner we make Claude the default model for agentic use cases. A paid discovery fixes scope up front and a first production build typically lands in 8 to 16 weeks, serving Canada, the USA, Mexico, LATAM, and the Caribbean.