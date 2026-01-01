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Snowpro Core Certifications: 4
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Victa

Headquarters: Netherlands
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Over the last 15 years, we supported more than 1,000 companies with the journey to data-driven decision making. Within our four areas of expertise: data management, data analytics, data science, and business consultancy, we support clients throughout the entire value chain. From Data Source to Data Science, we have a suitable solution for every company that fits their budget and strategy. We support our clients with an innovative portfolio of BI products and services. Our main focus is on Qlik, Power BI, TimeXtender, and Snowflake. All are leaders in the field of (visual) data analytics and data management.

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