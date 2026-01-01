Version 1 Solutions

We are a true global leader in business transformation. For nearly three decades, we have been strategically partnering with customers to go beyond expectations through the power of cutting-edge technology and expert teams. Our deep expertise in cloud, data and AI, application modernisation, and service delivery management has redefined businesses globally, helping shape the future for large public sector organisations and major global, private brands.

We put users and user-centric design at the heart of everything we do, enabling our customers to exceed expectations for their customers. Our approach is underpinned by the Version 1 Strength in Balance model – a balanced focus across our customers, our people and a strong organisation. This model is guided by core values that are embedded in every aspect of what we do.

Our customers’ need for transformation is our driving force. We enable them to accelerate their journey to their digital future with our deep expertise and innovative approach. Our global technology partners – Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, Red Hat, and Snowflake – help us tackle any challenge by leveraging a technology-driven approach. Our people unlock our potential. They immerse themselves into the world of our customers to truly understand the unique challenges they face.

Our teams, made up of highly-skilled, passionate individuals, act with agility and integrity. We continually invest in their development and foster a culture that encourages collaboration and innovation. This is a reflection of our Strength in Balance model, which emphasises a balanced focus on our customers, our people, and a strong organisation.