Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you.

Register free
All Partners
Varonis Systems, Inc.
Snowpro Core Certifications: 3
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Premier Services Partner badge
Premier

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Varonis is the leading Data Security Platform. Varonis continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposure, and detects threats with AI and automation. More than 8,000 companies trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives.

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data, including sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, and intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior. With automated remediation, Varonis prevents data breaches by locking down sensitive data and detecting active threats.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.