Varonis Systems, Inc.

Varonis is the leading Data Security Platform. Varonis continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposure, and detects threats with AI and automation. More than 8,000 companies trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives.

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data, including sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, and intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior. With automated remediation, Varonis prevents data breaches by locking down sensitive data and detecting active threats.