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Vantage Data

Headquarters: United Kingdom
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Vantage Data is a global data analytics company providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions, enabling organisations to integrate and transform data from multiple sources into a single point of truth. A trusted Snowflake partner since 2018, Vantage builds advanced technologies to drive alpha in industries such as financial services, hospitality, CPG, and retail.

Vantage leverages Snowflake to drive operational efficiency for clients by combining financial data, operational data, and 3rd party data, enabling companies on their journey from descriptive analytics, to predictive analytics, to prescriptive analytics. Vantage develops best-in-class analytics fostering growth, innovation, and long-term success for our clients and partners globally.

To find out how Vantage can enable your data journey, visit us at www.vp-analytics.com or contact us at connect@vp-analytics.com

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