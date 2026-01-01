Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering impactful change across the P&C value stream. For more than 25 years, we have empowered more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. We help insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.