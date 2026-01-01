ValueLabs Solutions LLP

Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI services firm that helps enterprises reinvent themselves as AI-native organizations. At the core of this transformation is AiDE®—ValueLabs’ proprietary platform and the enterprise operating system for the Agentic Era.

With over 7,000 professionals serving more than 300 enterprise clients globally, ValueLabs leverages AiDE and its innovative Service-as-Software delivery model to unlock productivity, agility, and sustainable competitive advantage.

As a certified Snowflake partner, ValueLabs empowers organizations to build highly scalable, high-performance, and cost-efficient modern data platforms. The company delivers expert-led services across data migration, data architecture, data pipeline development, ETL/ELT integration, and performance optimization.