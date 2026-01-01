Tropos Management BVBA

Tropos is a pioneering technology consulting company specializing in data analytics using the modern data stack. Founded in 2017, we empower organizations to rethink, design, and execute data projects that drive meaningful business outcomes.

Tropos achieves this by partnering with industry leaders such as Snowflake, dbt Labs, and Amazon Web Services. Our commitment to innovation and excellence, coupled with a focus on research and development and accelerator development enables us to address the challenges organizations face while building and scaling their data analytics practice.