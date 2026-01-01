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Trellance Cooperative Holdings Inc. logo
Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 6
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Trellance Cooperative Holdings, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Trellance is a credit union cooperative and leading technology partner for credit unions, delivering innovative technology solutions to help credit unions achieve more. With a comprehensive suite of analytics, cloud and talent solutions, the Trellance team ensures credit unions increase efficiency, manage risk, and improve member experience. As a tech partner, Trellance ensures that credit unions have access to the latest generation of fintech solutions, filled with powerful tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Learn more at Trellance.com.

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