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Tiger Analytics Inc.
Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Applications & Collaboration
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 327
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 34
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Tiger Analytics Inc.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Tiger Analytics is a global leader in AI and analytics, helping Fortune 1000 companies solve their toughest challenges. We offer full-stack AI and analytics services that empower businesses to achieve real outcomes and drive value at scale. With over 6,500 experts worldwide, we serve clients across industries, including retail, CPG, banking, insurance, manufacturing, and healthcare,and have been featured by Forrester, Gartner, HFS, and others for our innovation and delivery excellence.

To know more, please visit www.tigeranalytics.com

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