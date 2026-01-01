Theta Systems Limited

Theta transforms businesses with the latest technologies. From strategy to support, our 300 team covers a range of IT services and solutions. Our data and insights team has extensive knowledge of leading technologies and is particularly strong in modern data platforms and data governance. With our GenAI Centre of Excellence, we support our customers with the latest generative AI advancements. We’re committed to getting your project across the line and getting it right, first time. Founded in 1995, we have offices nationwide.