The Phygital Company LLC

Aidapt is the operator's AI firm for MEA and APAC. We build AI your business actually runs on. We serve businesses that make, move, and sell real things, where the buyer is an operator, not a CTO. Our focus is Intelligence: giving leadership teams one trusted view of the business and decisions they can act on at speed. Most data programmes stall because nobody translates the technology into answers the floor recognises. That translation is our craft. Every engagement starts with a diagnostic that maps how the business runs, finds where better decisions create operating leverage, and prescribes a sequenced, costed roadmap. Snowflake is the foundation we build that intelligence on, with AI as the underlying driver. We design and deliver the stack end to end: ingestion and modelling, governed warehousing on Snowflake, analytics leadership actually uses, and Cortex AI turning the warehouse into answers, forecasts, and decisions. Then we stay to embed it, training your people until the platform runs without us. Headquartered in the UAE, delivering across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.