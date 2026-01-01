Tenzing Limited

Tenzing is one of New Zealand’s most successful management and technology consulting companies. We have an envious track record of successful delivery of complex business and technology programmes in close partnership with our government and private sector clients. Tenzing is uniquely placed to provide end-to-end services from strategy through to delivery.

We have a strong culture of collaboration with our clients. We are professional but approachable and work hard alongside our clients in a true team effort.

Formed in 2008, Tenzing’s pedigree stems from our roots as KPMG, KPMG Consulting and BearingPoint NZ. In 2020, Tenzing was acquired by TechMahindra enabling Tenzing to bring global reach, scale and capability to the New Zealand market.

Our extensive data experience includes the design and implementation of large modern data warehouse solutions encompassing the full data warehouse lifecycle from ingestion of source system data through to the delivery of information and insight to business end users along with overall delivery, change management, data strategy and governance expertise. We bring many years of learned experiences and thought leadership to our data warehousing engagements.

For further information please visit tenzing.co.nz