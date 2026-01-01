TechStar Consulting Inc

TechStar Group, with 900 employees and 22 years of experience, is a global leader in digital transformation—leveraging AI, data management, cloud platforms, and enterprise technologies such as Snowflake Data Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Databricks to help organizations unlock the full value of their data.

With deep expertise across healthcare, financial services, telecom, and retail, we modernize data ecosystems and enable smarter, faster decision-making.

As a Snowflake Partner, we provide end-to-end services across the Snowflake lifecycle: consulting, proof of concepts, data architecture, pipeline development, ETL/ELT integration, cloud migration, app modernization, performance optimization, and ongoing managed services. Our AI-powered solutions and IP accelerators—including DocQmentor™, reusable automation frameworks, and AI agent-based technologies—deliver measurable ROI, scalability, and accelerated outcomes.

TechStar’s strategic partnerships include Microsoft Solutions Partner, AWS Partner Network, Google Cloud Partner, Salesforce Partner, SAP Gold Partner, Oracle, Databricks, and Snowflake. Combined with deep expertise in data governance, security, and platform optimization, we help Snowflake customers drive transformation and maximize business impact.