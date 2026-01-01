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Takumi Information Technology Inc.
Snowpro Core Certifications: 6
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Takumi Information Technology Inc.

Headquarters: Japan
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Takumi Information Technology is a data and statistical engineering company specializing in the design and implementation of data and analytics platforms. By combining data management, statistical expertise, and system development capabilities, we help organizations build trusted foundations for reliable and sustainable data utilization.

As a Snowflake Select Partner, Takumi supports customers throughout their data modernization journey—from established analytics and SAS environments to scalable, cloud-native data platforms powered by Snowflake—enabling long-term, data-driven business transformation.

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