Systech Solutions, Inc.

Systech is a leading service provider of Data Analytics & Performance Management Services from integration to enablement for medium to large organizations around the world, for over 20 years. Utilizing a proven methodology, Systech reveals business opportunities across the enterprise, having delivered over a 1,000 successful projects, to leading global brands. Systechs combined data expertise and partnerships with breakthrough technologies, enables its customers to make continuous, fact-based decisions to improve their business processes and extract greater value.