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Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Lake
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 47
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 2
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synvert GmbH

Headquarters: Germany
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With a team of over 500 data and analytics experts at our disposal, synvert covers the entire data and analytics value chain, ranging from data strategy through to the operation of your analytics platforms using cloud technologies. We are proficient in all relevant analytics use cases, technologies, and possess in-depth business knowledge across various industries which enables us to deliver sustainable solutions. synvert is already active in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Spain, and the UAE with its own entities and offices.

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