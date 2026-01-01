Synogize (Partner)

Synogize: AI Data Driven Insights company based in Australia & Malaysia specialises in delivering advanced AI, Data and Analytics technology solutions. With a focus on AI Data Solutions that empowers businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions that drive growth, value and efficiency. Our expertise covers multiple industries, including automotive, healthcare, financial services and entertainment, providing tailored strategies for unique challenges. We excel in building scalable AI-powered modern data platforms, leveraging Snowflake as the core. Synogize's commitment to innovation, AI-driven solutions, and measurable value sets us apart as a trusted partner in business transformation.