STX NEXT SA

STX Next is a software development and AI/ML consulting firm with over 20 years of experience delivering data-intensive solutions for enterprise clients across Europe and the US. We work with companies that need a reliable technical partner to build, modernize, or scale their data infrastructure. That includes everything from data strategy and architecture to hands-on engineering and delivery. Our teams are fluent in modern data stack tooling, and Snowflake is a core part of how we help clients move from scattered data to actionable intelligence. What sets us apart is our depth in the European market. We operate from Poland with project coverage across DACH, CEE, and Western Europe, giving clients a nearshore partner who understands local compliance requirements, data sovereignty expectations, and the specific dynamics of European enterprise environments. We also serve clients in the US, where we bring that same delivery discipline to teams looking for a capable, cost-effective partner. Our work spans financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. We are not a generalist shop. We focus on complex, data-heavy environments where getting the architecture right from the start matters. If your clients are looking to build on Snowflake with a partner who knows the European data landscape well, we are worth the conversation