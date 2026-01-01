Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions development.

It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end offers to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach.

Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

This Sopra Steria:

We unleash the power of tech, by merging deep industry insights with cutting-edge solutions,

by combining entrepreneurial spirit and expertise,

by harnessing the strength of next-generation technologies: Data, AI, Cyber and Cloud.

We have a tangible impact on what matters.

Transforming essential sectors, co-creating digital landscapes and pioneering sustainable success for our clients.

An independent leading force of 56,000 across 30 countries, we are on the frontline of change.

Because we believe that: The world is how we shape it.