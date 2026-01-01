Solvership GmbH
We help other companies create data and analytics strategies and build solutions that will enable them to turn data into valuable business insights.
We offers a wide range of consulting services in the domain of data management and business analytics to companies of any size and level of data maturity in the following areas:
- Data lakes and data storage
- Data engineering, data integration and Big Data
- Big Data Analytics and Real-time Analytics
- Data management, Lineage, metadata management
- Data visualization, BI, reporting
- Data science, predictive modeling and machine learning
- Data quality
- Data analytics migration from on-premise architecture to the cloud
- Master and reference data management
- Financial planning and analysis
- Financial consolidation
- Data privacy.
Our areas of expertise are:
- Deep understanding of business processes in medium and large enterprises in almost every industry (telecommunications, insurance, banking, finance, distribution, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, technology and media, tourism);
- Experience in the implementation of almost all leading modern technologies currently on the market, proven by appropriate certificates; and
- Extensive knowledge of methodological concepts for successful implementation of solutions from our area of expertise.