Solvership GmbH

We help other companies create data and analytics strategies and build solutions that will enable them to turn data into valuable business insights.

We offers a wide range of consulting services in the domain of data management and business analytics to companies of any size and level of data maturity in the following areas:

- Data lakes and data storage

- Data engineering, data integration and Big Data

- Big Data Analytics and Real-time Analytics

- Data management, Lineage, metadata management

- Data visualization, BI, reporting

- Data science, predictive modeling and machine learning

- Data quality

- Data analytics migration from on-premise architecture to the cloud

- Master and reference data management

- Financial planning and analysis

- Financial consolidation

- Data privacy.

Our areas of expertise are:

- Deep understanding of business processes in medium and large enterprises in almost every industry (telecommunications, insurance, banking, finance, distribution, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, technology and media, tourism);

- Experience in the implementation of almost all leading modern technologies currently on the market, proven by appropriate certificates; and

- Extensive knowledge of methodological concepts for successful implementation of solutions from our area of expertise.