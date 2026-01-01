Solution I.A. Canada Inc.
Headquarters: Canada
SBI is a global mid-sized consulting firm (about 350 consultants) founded in 2009 and headquartered in France, focused on helping organizations improve performance through data.
SBI is a global mid-sized consulting firm (about 350 consultants) founded in 2009 and headquartered in France, focused on helping organizations improve performance through data.
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.