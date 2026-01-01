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Solution I.A. Canada Inc.
Snowpro Core Certifications: 8
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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Solution I.A. Canada Inc.

Headquarters: Canada
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SBI is a global mid-sized consulting firm (about 350 consultants) founded in 2009 and headquartered in France, focused on helping organizations improve performance through data.

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