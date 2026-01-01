SBI is a global consulting and expertise firm specializing in Data, AI, and EPM, founded in 2009.

With over 300 experts worldwide, SBI helps clients—businesses of all sizes and across all industries—leverage their data assets to accelerate decision-making, improve performance, and foster innovation across the enterprise.

SBI supports its clients with consulting, solution integration, 24/7 support, and training.

These services cover the entire data lifecycle, from auditing and benchmarking to implementation, integration, and the deployment of use cases.

SBI is recognized for its expertise in the most relevant and high-performing solutions on the market, including Snowflake, dbt, Microsoft, AWS, Strategy, Pigment, Fivetran, and Oracle.

SBI operates across all time zones with locations in North America (Canada, United States, Mexico), France, Africa and the Middle East (Morocco, UAE), and Asia-Pacific (Cambodia, Singapore, Australia).

Since 2025, SBI has been the new name for Solution BI.

SBI was named Innovation Partner of the Year for Southeast Asia by Snowflake, recognizing its leading role in delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions in the region.