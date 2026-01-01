Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Solution BI Singapore Pte Ltd
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 63
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 6
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Premier Services Partner badge
Premier
Select

Solution BI Singapore Pte Ltd

Headquarters: Singapore
Website

With over 300 experts across 11 countries, Solution BI is at the forefront of the modern data stack. We specialize in helping businesses leverage leading technologies like Snowflake,Fivetran, dbt, MicroStrategy, and Azure.

Our flexible, ready-made architecture patterns are available in t-shirt sizing, allowing for scalable support tailored to any project complexity. We’ve developed a battle-tested migration framework—from migration readiness assessments to design sprints and delivery sprints—that ensures seamless transitions to modern platforms.

As pioneers in developing native Snowflake applications and migrating existing ones to Snowpark Container Services, we empower businesses to stay ahead of the curve with innovative, cloud-native solutions.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.