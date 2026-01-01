Solution BI Singapore Pte Ltd

With over 300 experts across 11 countries, Solution BI is at the forefront of the modern data stack. We specialize in helping businesses leverage leading technologies like Snowflake,Fivetran, dbt, MicroStrategy, and Azure.

Our flexible, ready-made architecture patterns are available in t-shirt sizing, allowing for scalable support tailored to any project complexity. We’ve developed a battle-tested migration framework—from migration readiness assessments to design sprints and delivery sprints—that ensures seamless transitions to modern platforms.

As pioneers in developing native Snowflake applications and migrating existing ones to Snowpark Container Services, we empower businesses to stay ahead of the curve with innovative, cloud-native solutions.