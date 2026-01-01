Softserve Inc

SoftServe is a leading technology solutions company specializing in software product and application development and services. Since 1993 we've been partnering with organizations from start-ups to large enterprises to help them accelerate growth and innovation, transform operational efficiency, and deliver new products to market. To achieve this we've built a strong team of the brightest, most inquiring minds in the industry, and form close, collaborative, trusting relationships with SoftServe clients, so SoftServe can really understand their needs, and deliver intuitive software that exceeds their expectations and drives their success. Their experience stretches from Big Data/Analytics, Cloud, Security and UX Design to the Internet of Things, Digital Health and Digital Transformation. With offices across the globe and development centers across Eastern Europe, SoftServe measure SoftServe success by SoftServe clients' success. SoftServe is a managed services provider (MSP).